EXPLOSIONS ALL OVER KIEV LEFT BY GERAN AND ISKANDER!
264 views • 1 day ago

The night sky in Kiev Kyiv lit up as explosions rang out across the Ukrainian capital, left by the devastating attack of Geran drones and Iskander missiles on Thursday morning at around 2:30 A.M. local time on July 31, 2025. Ukrainian monitoring channels released a map of the Russian Armed Forces' massive attack on Ukrainian targets, and this time, Kiev broke the record for the most strikes against targets in Ukraine. Ukraine reported that Russia launched 309 Geran drones including decoys, and 13 Iskander-K cruise missiles on Kiev only. A large fire broke out in the western suburbs of Kiev after the Geran drones, equipped with jet engines that allow them to fly at speeds exceeding 500 km/h and are notoriously difficult to shoot down, struck military targets there. A massive explosion was unavoidable. It sounded like a secondary explosion, suggesting an ammunition depot was hit!

Security camera footage shows a series of Iskander-K cruise missile impacts descending on Kiev that night. It is likely that Iskander missiles armed with cluster warheads were used, intended to maximize their range and target coverage. This was the largest single Iskander attack since the start of the war. The missiles flew low, over rivers and terrain, to evade anti-aircraft defenses. The Iskanders struck from the Kursk region— the distance is close, giving air defenses little time to think. More than 27 locations were reported affected in and around the capital, including Zhulyany Airport and several warehouses and enterprises in Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi. At least six attacks were recorded in the airport area, where US Patriot air defense systems have been housed since the beginning of combat duty. It's not the first, and it won't be the last time Russia has done this in a city that produces and houses NATO military equipment.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

kieviskander missilesgeran drones
