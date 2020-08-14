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'Bíblia Fácil Apocalipse - Lição 1 - Apocalipse. Contagem Regressiva para o Futuro
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10 views • August 14, 2020
A história da humanidade está marcada por pretensos profetas e suas profecias alusivas ao futuro. Porém, a nenhum mortal foi dada a capacidade de conhecer o futuro, a menos que o próprio Deus o tenha revelado. Os profetas bíblicos ai se enquadram. Como no caso do profeta João, o cativo de Patmos. Deus o escolheu para registrar os eventos finais da história humana antes do estabelicimento do eterno reino de Cristo.
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