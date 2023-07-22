Create New Account
Northwest of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) the AFU Attempted to Attack the Russian Position - The Result was Two Tanks & Two IFVs Burning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Northwest of Artyomovsk the Ukrainians attempted to attack the position of the 200th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Northern Fleet (Murmansk Motor Rifle unit).

It did not end well for the AFU. The result was two tanks and two IFVs burning.

