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WHAT YOU DON'T SEE
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68 views • September 14, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3752/what-you-dont-see-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3752-what-you-dont-see
When the government announces that it has created certain jobs, people often overlook the hidden costs and instead focus on the concentrated benefits of certain politically powerful groups. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the hidden side of economics that is often overlooked and enables the continued growth of the lobbying industry and expanding government power.
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3752-what-you-dont-see
When the government announces that it has created certain jobs, people often overlook the hidden costs and instead focus on the concentrated benefits of certain politically powerful groups. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the hidden side of economics that is often overlooked and enables the continued growth of the lobbying industry and expanding government power.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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