Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin: COVID Has Become Something To Control People

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01/25/2022 Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin: Bill Maher is welcome to the team since he now gets it that Covid policy is overreach, over-regulation and overreaction. Covid becomes a virus for controlling people. She believes that more people will come along board to fight against the present Covid policy. The Covid mandates and regulations are to be expanded due to the nature of governments unless enough people stand up and actually take action against it.