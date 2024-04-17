Israel: War with Iran & World Government 04162024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





April 16, 2024





What is about to happen to Israel? Is Israel about to escalate the war? Can this ultimately lead to a One World Government? Stay tuned for a very important video today!!





00:00 - Israel War with Iran

02:17 - Iran Strike Against Israel

06:03 - Russia Deploys Hypersonic Missiles

10:58 - Hit Israel with Top Secret Weapon

14:23 - Palestinian State

15:37 - Confirm the Covenant

20:50 - The 3 Beasts

25:41 - World Government

