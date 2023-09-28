ROLLS ROYCE WILL STOP BUILDING GAS AND DIESEL ENGINE CARS BY 2030

The planet is not warming up but Rolls-Royce thinks that it is. Climate change is not a real thing but Rolls-Royce thinks that it is. Black oil is good for the planet but Rolls-Royce thinks it's bad. Rolls-Royce seems to be in a position where they no longer want to make money so they announced that they're going to cancel production of all gas powered and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2030. Good luck with that!

