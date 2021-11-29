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The Rapture! - Short Video
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12 views • November 29, 2021
The Rapture and exactly when it is going to occur is a popular topic for discussion! How many trumpets are after the last trumpet??? It is an important question to help determine when the EPIC event will be.
Click here to watch a longer video called "Everything You Need to Know About the Rapture": https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
Click here to watch a longer video called "Everything You Need to Know About the Rapture": https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
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