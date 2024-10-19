PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 4: Obedience 401

The curriculum in God's University is mandatory and there is no option for selecting and dropping certain subjects. God wants you to be set free from idolatry, and in Obedience 401, we walk away from ungodly celebrations which constitute a moral failure, something most Christians claim to have no problem with but invariably Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween and Christmas are still observed even though God abhors them.

Obedience 501 is about learning to give up your life and letting Jesus live through you. This means that Jesus must reign and that you must die to self. This is also known as the school of hard knocks, where students spend a number of years before they are able to progress to the next level.

God is not sentimental and Obedience 601 will test you with the most precious thing in your life. Those who take this class find it hard to master the subject of surrendering the most valuable thing in their life and giving it back to the Lord. Our time on earth is not about demanding our rights but living a life of service for the Lord. There is no limit with God. How far you will choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1543.pdf

RLJ-1543 -- APRIL 10, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



