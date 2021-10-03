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AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Gave Me Neuropathy & POTS - Bree Dreesen
Covid Vaccine Adverse Reaction
Covid Vaccine Adverse Reaction
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10458 views • October 03, 2021

Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to Bree Dreesen who participated in the AstraZenca Covid-19 Vaccine trials in the USA. Shortly after inoculation, she developed neurological damage and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Bree Dreesen is actively helping vaccine injured here: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/ For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. For information: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions in the USA. CV-19 is not currently covered. If you have questions, call: 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected]. https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your U.S. representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&s=1 https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative Survival rate of Covid-19 back in June 25, 2020 by Cambridge University: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/mortality-and-survival-of-covid19/21C4D2B412AFFBF92FA7C0A09D456B02 India Promote Ivermectin as Early Home Treatment to CV-19. Finds More Success Over CV-19 Vaccines. https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/uttar-pradesh-government-says-ivermectin-helped-to-keep-deaths-low-7311786/ India Bar Association Sues WHO: https://indianbarassociation.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/LEGAL-NOTICE-FOR-CONTEMPT_JUNE-13-2021.pdf https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/lucknow-news/33-districts-in-uttar-pradesh-are-now-covid-free-state-govt-101631267966925.html Watch Bree’s testimony at Senator, Ron Johnson CV-19 Adverse Reactions panel. Starts at 37:47. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAeVLdMnerQ If you’re in the USA, you can report adverse reactions to the VAERS website: https://vaers.hhs.gov/esub/index.jsp If you’re in the UK, you can report adverse reactions you to the MHRA Yellow Card website: https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ If you’re in Australia, you can report adverse reactions to the TGA website: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-24-06-2021#section-527 If you’re in Canada, you can report adverse reactions to the PHAC/Health Canada website: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/ If you, your family or friend needs assistance, you can go to the ICAN (Inform Consent Action Network) website for medical treatment advisory and legal consult: https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/ #PosturalOrthostaticTachycardiaSyndrome, #POTS, #Neuropathy, #NerveDamage, #BreeDreesen, #CovidVaccineAdverseReactions,  #CVAR, #AstraZenecaCovidVaccine, #VaccineInjury

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nerve damagepotsneuropathycovid vaccine adverse reactions
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