© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 28th 2022 Shanghai China 1st Day In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • April 15, 2022
March 28th 2022 Shanghai China 1st Day In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
[4K HDR] 😷 Lockdown in Pudong area, Shanghai 😷 First day of lockdown, go to the Bund 上海浦东封锁第一天的外滩
The lockdown in Shanghai's Pudong area began on March 28. On the first day of lockdown in the Pudong area, I will go to the Bund to check on the Lujiazui skyline. As a result, the night view of Lujiazui was the same as usual, so here is a short video...
In my area of Puxi, the lockdown will begin on April 1. I will not be able to leave my house this weekend. Take care of yourselves, everyone.
▶Timestamps
0:00 Zhongshan Park station 中山公园站
0:43 Subway Line 2 地铁2号线
1:50 East Nanjing Road station 南京东路站
2:54 East Nanjing Road 南京东路
5:16 The Bund 外滩 The skyline of Lujiazui 陆家嘴的天际线
▶Google Maps : https://goo.gl/maps/yGGcqG7trsN6gk88A
▶Baidu Maps : https://j.map.baidu.com/d9/hgVJ
[4K HDR] 😷 Lockdown in Pudong area, Shanghai 😷 First day of lockdown, go to the Bund 上海浦东封锁第一天的外滩
The lockdown in Shanghai's Pudong area began on March 28. On the first day of lockdown in the Pudong area, I will go to the Bund to check on the Lujiazui skyline. As a result, the night view of Lujiazui was the same as usual, so here is a short video...
In my area of Puxi, the lockdown will begin on April 1. I will not be able to leave my house this weekend. Take care of yourselves, everyone.
▶Timestamps
0:00 Zhongshan Park station 中山公园站
0:43 Subway Line 2 地铁2号线
1:50 East Nanjing Road station 南京东路站
2:54 East Nanjing Road 南京东路
5:16 The Bund 外滩 The skyline of Lujiazui 陆家嘴的天际线
▶Google Maps : https://goo.gl/maps/yGGcqG7trsN6gk88A
▶Baidu Maps : https://j.map.baidu.com/d9/hgVJ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.