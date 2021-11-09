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COVID has made Death Traps out of Hospitals
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32 views • November 09, 2021
Bryan Ardis - Cofounder of Ardis Labs & host of "The Dr. Ardis Show"
Early last year hospital protocols killed the father-in-law of Dr. Ardis, and now the hospital Treatment Death Rate is 25% (compared to just a 1% COVID death rate).
Early last year hospital protocols killed the father-in-law of Dr. Ardis, and now the hospital Treatment Death Rate is 25% (compared to just a 1% COVID death rate).
Current Hospital Protocols are the #1 cause of death of all Americans treated for Covid, NOT the virus or its variants. To protect innocent Americans from being poisoned and vented to death in ICUs, Dr. Ardis will explain the documents to prepare beforehand to deliver to the hospital, directing the staff and administrators how they will and will not treat you or your loved one. Learn what you and your loved ones need to be armed with NOW to prevent medical kidnapping and hospital harming of you and your loved ones.
Since that fateful family tragedy during the Covid hysteria, Dr. Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health". Through his TruLabs and "The Dr. Ardis Show" ventures - and the Texas Healing Center for which he consults - Bryan exposes corruption in the medical system and empowers a worldwide clientele struggling with personal health issues.
https://thedrardisshow.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
Early last year hospital protocols killed the father-in-law of Dr. Ardis, and now the hospital Treatment Death Rate is 25% (compared to just a 1% COVID death rate).
Early last year hospital protocols killed the father-in-law of Dr. Ardis, and now the hospital Treatment Death Rate is 25% (compared to just a 1% COVID death rate).
Current Hospital Protocols are the #1 cause of death of all Americans treated for Covid, NOT the virus or its variants. To protect innocent Americans from being poisoned and vented to death in ICUs, Dr. Ardis will explain the documents to prepare beforehand to deliver to the hospital, directing the staff and administrators how they will and will not treat you or your loved one. Learn what you and your loved ones need to be armed with NOW to prevent medical kidnapping and hospital harming of you and your loved ones.
Since that fateful family tragedy during the Covid hysteria, Dr. Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health". Through his TruLabs and "The Dr. Ardis Show" ventures - and the Texas Healing Center for which he consults - Bryan exposes corruption in the medical system and empowers a worldwide clientele struggling with personal health issues.
https://thedrardisshow.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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