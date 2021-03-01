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Mysterious Trump Head Coin Found
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202 views • March 01, 2021
I found this coin a Trump head coin made in 1967 found by a 70 year old man in his 20's. He has kept till this day. This coin is the way he found it somewhere near 1967. There are books about Barron Trump and Donald Trump in 1890s by Ingersoll Lockwood. Click on the link below and share.
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