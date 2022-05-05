Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit, CCP Will Ignite Global Resentment Against Chinese

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On May 1st, Miles Guo stated in his live broadcast that once US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would create global disturbances to instigate waves of Chinese exclusion, forcing overseas Chinese to return to Communist China. Domestically, by imposing the isolative “zero COVID policy,” the CCP is suppressing nationals, driving all Chinese back to a centralized supply system, without any freedom of speech or social media, even adding curfews. In the process of depriving all the Chinese people’s fortunes accumulated over the past, the CCP will eventually turn the entire population into brutish slaves, accomplishing its ambition of transiting into a dynasty that essentially runs dictatorial imperialism.