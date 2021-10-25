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On The Sargon Vs. Spencer Debate -- Dumping With Scrump #14
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10 views • October 25, 2021
Sargon Of Akkad, the classical liberal (aka the liberalist) debated Richard Spencer, the white nationalist on Andy Warski's stream last week. How did it go? What was the fallout? And why wasn't there a SJW representative in the debate? Well, I can answer that last question - they simply assumed everybody there were nazis! :^)
Devo and Scrump discuss the debate - fair warning though, we're both friends with Sargon, and thus this dump will likely be a little biased.
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
Devo and Scrump discuss the debate - fair warning though, we're both friends with Sargon, and thus this dump will likely be a little biased.
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
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