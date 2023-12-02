Create New Account
THIS move by Ron DeSantis DEVASTATED Gavin Newsom in debate
Glenn Beck


Dec 1, 2023


California Governor Gavin Newsom entered enemy territory and debated Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Sean Hannity's Fox News show. But was that a good decision in the long run? Glenn and Stu review the debate and reveal who they believe won. Glenn also points out the strategy that DeSantis used in the debate that he believes was most effective.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3wq8wQzzHI

