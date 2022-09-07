Miles Guo: Chinese Compatriots In CCP-Ruled Mainland Ought to Disaster-Proof

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https://gnews.org/post/p1i3za668
On September 2nd, Miles Guo posted a short video of Gettr in his busy schedule, once again reminding the compatriots inside the Communist China to be ready for the various disasters that are about to happen