200 DOCUMENTS SHOW THE PLANDEMIC WAS DEPLOYED USING AEROSOLIZED NANOTECHNOLOGY & DRONES

The full 62-minute interview of Karen Kingston done by Reiner Fuellmich's Corona Investigative Committee, which was done on July 9, 2022, is posted here:



https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-112--Karen-Kingston-Odysee-final:7

Karen Kingston says that there are 200 publications about how the Covid-19 Plandemic was deployed using aerosolized nanotechnology and drones.

Karen Kingston says that the intelligence community has developed advanced lipid nanotechnology for creating aerosol delivery of bioweapons.

Karen Kingston says that Prof. James Giordano, PhD from Georgetown University has talked about this.

Karen Kingston says that we know they can use aerosolized attacks to make people sick.