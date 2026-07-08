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#662: Groomed Into Submission (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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The release of the Rupert Lowe Rape Gang Inquiry Report showed that the entire United Kingdom has been groomed into accepting a foreign invader’s insatiable appetite for sexual destruction and oppression. Starting at the top, a long list of Prime Ministers have enabled the rape of 250,000 British girls over the past two decades.


Ironically, creating a podcast about what the Pakistani rape gangs were doing in the U.K. is more likely to warrant jail time than the crimes themselves. As London falls, one must consider that more dominoes are being set up now across the West, with a similar outcome predicted in the future.


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migrantsimmigrantssorospakistangrooming gangskalergi plancharlie robinson
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