red hot plasma burn in process

Jeff Snyder
May 9, 2024
Here are four videos with plenty of examples that cannot be easily explained within the confines of thermodynamics as we understand it absent some sort of factor like electricity. They do not come with an explanation. Once a person comes to the conclusion that there is something unexplainable here, maybe they can help me figure it out.
Arming firefighters with the white hot sword of truth
• Arming fire fighters with the white h... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl_AjATzjNw&t=0s
New samvartaka fire Dynamics
• new samvartaka fire dynamics: vaporiz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UobLMmCfGwI&t=0s
Firey sermon from the valley of the Shadow
• Fiery sermon from the Valley of the S... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIri9PzFcAQ&t=0s
Plasmology 102 the truth will set nutball-free
• Plasmology 102: The truth will set nu... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0p6PMaCDsfo&t=0s
more links at source site.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OH5C9kspwnU
