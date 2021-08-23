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DR SUSAN VOSLOO ON ASPECTS OF LOCKDOWN AND MEDICAL FACTS
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70 views • August 23, 2021
Cardiologist Dr Susan Vosloo, who was South Africa's first female heart surgeon, introduced the talk by Dr Tros Bekker who has dared to go against the prevalent narrative surrounding the surreal times that we live in.
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