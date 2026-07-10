Something Is Wrong With Every Old Photo of Los Angeles

Old Los Angeles left behind photographs that don't behave the way a young city should. Grand stone towers and cathedrals that look weathered the day they're supposedly finished. Lower floors sinking into the earth. Streets rising to bury them. And for the most spectacular buildings of all, almost no record of them ever being built.

In Part 1, we stay with the stone itself — the buildings, the ground, and the physical evidence you can see with your own eyes — and ask a simple question the pictures keep raising: was this city built, or uncovered?

Part 2 (coming soon) turns everything you're about to see on its head. Watch to the end and decide for yourself.

-------------------

Mirrored - Ink Of The Past

-------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!