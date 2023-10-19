Breast Implants, Cancer, Autoimmune Conditions and Toxicity with Cancer Survivor TK Hairdoc

Holistic Licensed HairExpert-Colorist -Hair Extensions Master Dedicated to Reeducating And Servicing The Beauty, Medical & Entertainment industry since 1988 Licensed Cosmetology Instructor talks with Dr. Michael Karlfeldt about toxicity and her journey towards healing from cancer.

We are offering in-office and telephonic appointments! Call 208-338-8902!

Schedule your Nutritional IV, telephonic, or in-office appointment here!

https://bit.ly/TKCAppointments



Learn More at www.theKarlfeldtCenter.com

