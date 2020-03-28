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Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
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87 views • March 28, 2020
Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D. hypothesizes that Coronavirus may be history repeating itself and caused by 5G. Shot at the Health And Human Rights Summit in Tucson, Arizona on March 12, 2020. Camera, sound and editing by Joshua Coleman.
Dr. Cowan writes more about this topic here... https://fourfoldhealing.com/blogs/news
Dr. Cowan writes more about this topic here... https://fourfoldhealing.com/blogs/news
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