Harmonics & The Health Ranger

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Virtually all tap water in the Western world contains fluoride. But did you know that many of the chemicals in your drinking water can be harmful and even disrupt your body’s natural balance? In this clip, Mike Adams “The Health Ranger” uses music to illustrate the negative and disruptive impact that chemicals like fluoride and chlorine can have on your health. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn how toxins and chemicals in our food and water may be the driving force behind the constantly increasing rates of chronic disease in the world.