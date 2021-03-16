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States Take on Big Tech
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1 view • March 16, 2021
Why the Next Big-Tech Fights Are in State Capitals: https://archive.ph/cyHa7
Congress Eyes Antitrust Changes to Counter Big Tech, Consolidation: https://archive.ph/biBvm
Snap Says It Won’t Promote Snapchat Account of President Trump: https://archive.ph/ooeji
Arizona House passes bill that threatens Apple and Google’s app stores: https://archive.ph/rEG80
Targeting Big Tech, Maryland becomes first state to tax digital advertising: https://archive.ph/i89MJ
Why Washington state could finally pass data privacy laws with a bill backed by the tech industry: https://archive.ph/dkoAy
New York proposes antitrust bill that would make it easier to sue big tech: https://archive.ph/EKjWW
Google faces more antitrust scrutiny as 38 state attorneys general file new lawsuit: https://archive.ph/tIfHi
California, Washington probing how Amazon treats 3rd-party sellers, report says: https://archive.ph/jIQsl
Connecticut Investigating Amazon's E-Book Business: https://archive.ph/OztVa
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Congress Eyes Antitrust Changes to Counter Big Tech, Consolidation: https://archive.ph/biBvm
Snap Says It Won’t Promote Snapchat Account of President Trump: https://archive.ph/ooeji
Arizona House passes bill that threatens Apple and Google’s app stores: https://archive.ph/rEG80
Targeting Big Tech, Maryland becomes first state to tax digital advertising: https://archive.ph/i89MJ
Why Washington state could finally pass data privacy laws with a bill backed by the tech industry: https://archive.ph/dkoAy
New York proposes antitrust bill that would make it easier to sue big tech: https://archive.ph/EKjWW
Google faces more antitrust scrutiny as 38 state attorneys general file new lawsuit: https://archive.ph/tIfHi
California, Washington probing how Amazon treats 3rd-party sellers, report says: https://archive.ph/jIQsl
Connecticut Investigating Amazon's E-Book Business: https://archive.ph/OztVa
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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