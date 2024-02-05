When Does The RAPTURE Happen?

Have you ever wondered when the rapture will happen? Many people have tried to predict the exact time, but the truth is, no one knows for sure.

The Bible tells us that the rapture will occur in the twinkling of an eye, when Jesus returns to gather His followers. It will be a glorious event, full of hope and joy for those who believe in Him.



Some believe the rapture will happen before a period of tribulation, while others think it will take place in the middle or at the end. But what does the Bible say?



According to scripture, the rapture will happen at an unknown hour, like a thief in the night. It will be unexpected, catching many off guard.



So instead of trying to figure out the exact timing of the rapture, let us focus on being ready. The Bible urges us to be watchful, as we do not know when that day will come.



In the meantime, we should live each day with purpose and faith, loving God and loving others. The rapture will happen in God's perfect timing, and our job is to be prepared.



While we may be curious about the rapture's timing, it's ultimately God's plan that matters. Let us trust in His divine timeline and seek to live according to His will.



Thank you for watching this video. If you found it insightful, please subscribe to our channel for more content like this.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the Donorbox link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.