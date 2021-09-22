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Nations Divided And Being Prepared For An Early Winter. Johnathan Ramirez WtF's Evening Report 09-21
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50 views • September 22, 2021
Johnathan Ramirez is back with us and we talk some current news and starting some winter preps on the homestead.
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