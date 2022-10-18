Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Apple Of His Eye, The Remnant Church Of God For The End
5 views
channel image
breadoflife
Published a month ago |

The Apple Of His Eye, The Remnant Church Of God For The End

In Episode 123 we discuss the importance of God's remnant church as described by the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy. This remnant is the apple of the Lord's eye, and therefore it is paramount that we understand what the requirements are for the church to qualify to be the remnant. Can we call this church Babylon?


Keywords
freedomjesus christsalvation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket