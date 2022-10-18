The Apple Of His Eye, The Remnant Church Of God For The End
In Episode 123 we discuss the importance of God's remnant church as described by the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy. This remnant is the apple of the Lord's eye, and therefore it is paramount that we understand what the requirements are for the church to qualify to be the remnant. Can we call this church Babylon?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.