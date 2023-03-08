89 Year Old Suzy Providing Feedback on Bio-shield Grounding Pad

https://usamedbed.com/antiaging-bed-covers/
https://usamedbed.com/terahertz-wand/
89 Year old shares how the grounding pad is assisting her with reduced inflammation and pain and allowing her to be more active. The Bio-shield grounding pads send electrons into the body and neutralize free radical cells. Free radical cells are unstable and cause inflammation and thus create soreness and stiffness in the body. Learn more about the Anti Aging Bed Cover and Bio-Shield grounding pads at the links below. You can also email us at [email protected] or contact us at 858-652-1259.
#terahertzwand #antiagingbedcover #terahertz #grounding
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.