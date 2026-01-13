The Nebraska DMV as the Sovereign State’s Most Powerful Immigration Lever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s DMV issues driver’s licenses and state IDs to lawful non-citizens using federal documents. This process grants driving, banking, and travel privileges. Many residents question safety, fraud risks, and the lack of English-language requirements while exploring state-level policy changes.
