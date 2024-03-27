THE WORLD HEALERS 24TH MARCH 2024

The World Healers

SUNDAY 6 PM UK -10 AM PACIFIC-1 PM EASTERN

Soul Contract Readings

Decoding the Spiritual Map of Your Life so you can align with and manifest your soul purpose



Do you feel that there is something very important you are here to do in this life that has been hidden from you, that you have been seeking for your entire life?

But you just can’t quite get to what it is.

That there is always one challenge after another blocking you from turning it into a living reality.



A Soul Contract Reading uses the sounds of Ancient Hebrew and channelled Ancient Wisdom to:

Reveal the truth of how your life is really meant to work

and empowers you to manifest your hidden Soul Purpose

Join us on a journey of going deeper into the mystery of your life where you will:

Discover the precise strategy and solutions for overcoming your greatest challenges in life.

Express your natural talents in a deeper way

Start manifesting your heart felt dreams

Learn how to create better relationships

so that you can enjoy that deeply fulfilled life you have always desired