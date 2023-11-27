Perseverence Resources Episode #1

Join Mike & Peter as they talk about where to start in homesteading and prepping.

Mike Brabo: 18 years of Organic and Natural grown farm production and experience as well as international consulting and exposure. Mike brings a lifetime of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the everyday American looking to become more self-reliant. From the Vesterbrook Farm in MO to the plains of Africa. From the shores of the Great Lakes to Romania and Eastern Europe. Mike has traveled and consulted on several continents in farming and off-grid solutions.



Peter DeRosa: with over 15 years of Organic Farming homesteading / Outdoor living/ Field guide. Peter has taught and lived the homestead life. From teaching organic farming and managing a 15-acre produce farm to living for months in a tent Peter has a mountain of experience to share.

