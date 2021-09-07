Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Escape the Gluten-Free Trap BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.09.14)

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Unless you live under a rock, you have heard that Gluten is bad for you and you should eat “Gluten Free”. Dr. Jennifer Daniels examines the hazards of eating Gluten, as well as the new health hazards of eating gluten Free.
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/