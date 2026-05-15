Yes they are here they have been here revelation 12-9 see they were here first guys oh and its not about the 10 cammandments its about believing on gods son jesus christ and saying ur sorry

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Yes you should try to keep the cammandments but you cant be saved through them jesus said with out repentence you will all perish fear god and live beg god for forgiveness and mercy for u and family everday and ask god to go up to be with him luke 21-36 pray to escape folks good luck out there i pray for u guys always