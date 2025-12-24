Is America READY for What's About to Happen?

America stands at a crossroads—the choices we make now will shape generations to come.

That quiet unease? The anger, the hopelessness, the sense that everything is shifting? You're not alone. Join us as we expose the seismic political upheavals, rising social movements, cultural shifts, and economic forces testing the American Dream. Raw truth. Expert insights. No noise—just clarity.

Whether you're worried, proud, or desperate to understand—this video is for you. Don't stay in the dark. Don't let others write our story. Hit play. Get informed. Ignite your hope—or your fire. What's happening to America right now demands your attention. Are you ready to see the full picture?





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news





FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





EMAIL:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.