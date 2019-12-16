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Requiem Of The Forgotten King - Soundtrack
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6 views • December 16, 2019
--- Please read me ---
This soundtrack is dedicated to one of my main protagonists called "?" who plays a crucial role in my not yet published
German fantasy novel "Spiegelscherben." Since I am still looking for a publisher, I thought to myself "Why not do some promotion?"
So here you are, enjoy and feel free to come up with your own interpretation of what you just watched.
Website (GER): https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
--------------------------
Soundtrack - Requiem Of The Forgotten King:
Ilker Yalçiner
The artist I have commissioned:
Astri Lohne
https://astri-lohne.deviantart.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/AstriSjursen
https://www.instagram.com/astri.lohne
--------------------------
Editing (Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects), commercial rights (soundtrack),
the written permission to use the images on broadcasting sites,
such as Youtube and original content / intellectual property of the protagonist "?":
Saria D.
This soundtrack is dedicated to one of my main protagonists called "?" who plays a crucial role in my not yet published
German fantasy novel "Spiegelscherben." Since I am still looking for a publisher, I thought to myself "Why not do some promotion?"
So here you are, enjoy and feel free to come up with your own interpretation of what you just watched.
Website (GER): https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
--------------------------
Soundtrack - Requiem Of The Forgotten King:
Ilker Yalçiner
The artist I have commissioned:
Astri Lohne
https://astri-lohne.deviantart.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/AstriSjursen
https://www.instagram.com/astri.lohne
--------------------------
Editing (Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects), commercial rights (soundtrack),
the written permission to use the images on broadcasting sites,
such as Youtube and original content / intellectual property of the protagonist "?":
Saria D.
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