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What Is the Great Reset? World Economic Forum
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101 views • December 28, 2020
America Uncovered, December 24, 2020
The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland has been talking about something called the Great Reset. What exactly these globalist elite mean by the Great Reset is pretty unclear, other than the vague talk about Government playing a bigger role in the economy. But with the coronavirus pandemic and world wide quarantine and lockdowns wrecking financial crisis, could this be the start of a broad push toward socialism and communism? Or is this just another George Soros conspiracy theory? Find out on this episode of America Uncovered!
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The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland has been talking about something called the Great Reset. What exactly these globalist elite mean by the Great Reset is pretty unclear, other than the vague talk about Government playing a bigger role in the economy. But with the coronavirus pandemic and world wide quarantine and lockdowns wrecking financial crisis, could this be the start of a broad push toward socialism and communism? Or is this just another George Soros conspiracy theory? Find out on this episode of America Uncovered!
SUPPORT US:
Patreon.......►https://www.patreon.com/americauncovered
SOCIAL:
Facebook...► https://www.facebook.com/pg/usuncovered/
Instagram..► https://www.instagram.com/americauncovered/
Twitter........► https://twitter.com/USUncovered
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