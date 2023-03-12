Rep. Paul Gosar Calls For Hearings On J6 Footage, Says “Stay Tuned” For Investigation and Prosecution

GOP Congressman Paul Gosar recently told The Gateway Pundit to stay tuned on the real January 6 investigation and the incoming prosecution of officials like Nancy Pelosi who were involved in the political persecution of good Americans.

Gosar encourages all Americans to contact Weaponization of Government Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to support and encourage them in the ongoing investigation into January 6.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is leading the charge for Republicans in launching an investigation into General Mark Milley and Nancy Pelosi over the staged riots on January 6, 2021. Earlier this year, Gosar tweeted, “Remember – we will conduct a real investigation into J6. The effort to attempt a coup between traitor Gen. Mark Milley and Pelosi will be reviewed and exposed.”





