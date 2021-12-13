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Award winning filmmaker/cinematographer Mikki Willis is regarded as a pioneer in the world of transformative media.
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40 views • December 13, 2021
As the only independent movie to reach over one billion views.
>> plandemicseries.com
Plandemic 1 is accredited for being first to warn the world of the crimes against humanity that are now out in the open.
Plandemic 2 set a world record with 2 million unique viewers tuning into the global premier.
Plandemic 3 is currently in production, slated for release summer of 2022.
My Full conversation with Mikki is available to watch or listen to below
💫Share with your family & friends💫
Evolve Network TV: https://evolvenetwork.tv/channel/mikki-willis-plandemic-3
iTunes Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/evolve-with-pete-evans/id1574439999
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/22dQ5AwXi8o9/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vqeky9-mikki-willis-on-plandemic-3-evolve-network-tv.html
>> plandemicseries.com
Plandemic 1 is accredited for being first to warn the world of the crimes against humanity that are now out in the open.
Plandemic 2 set a world record with 2 million unique viewers tuning into the global premier.
Plandemic 3 is currently in production, slated for release summer of 2022.
My Full conversation with Mikki is available to watch or listen to below
💫Share with your family & friends💫
Evolve Network TV: https://evolvenetwork.tv/channel/mikki-willis-plandemic-3
iTunes Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/evolve-with-pete-evans/id1574439999
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/22dQ5AwXi8o9/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vqeky9-mikki-willis-on-plandemic-3-evolve-network-tv.html
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