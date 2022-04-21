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The Biden Betrayal ~The Southern Boarder~
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51 views • April 21, 2022
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I Believed This Was...
The Presidential Oath of Office,
Are These The Words That Joe Biden Spoke?...
And What has His Betrayal Cost Us?!!
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
I Believed This Was...
The Presidential Oath of Office,
Are These The Words That Joe Biden Spoke?...
And What has His Betrayal Cost Us?!!
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
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