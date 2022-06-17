Pro-life Democrat vows to make Chicago safer for babies and families

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Out of the 17 Democrats running in Illinois’ 1st Congressional District, only Pastor Chris Butler is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and possesses unapologetically pro-life, pro-family views. Join LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale as he goes one-on-one with Pastor Butler to discuss his background and vision for Chicagoland as a representative in the nation's legislature.
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