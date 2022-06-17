Pro-life Democrat vows to make Chicago safer for babies and families

Out of the 17 Democrats running in Illinois’ 1st Congressional District, only Pastor Chris Butler is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and possesses unapologetically pro-life, pro-family views. Join LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale as he goes one-on-one with Pastor Butler to discuss his background and vision for Chicagoland as a representative in the nation's legislature.





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