Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shawn Ryan | Special Forces Colonel on Nuclear Weapons Lab and Lasers Capable of Blinding People
channel image
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
Shop now
30 views
Published 14 hours ago

Vigilance Elite - Shawn Ryan | Special Forces Colonel on Nuclear Weapons Lab and Lasers Capable of Blinding People


Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...


#PODCAST #SPECIALFORCES #MILITARY


Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite


Keywords
navy seallaser weaponsshawn ryanvigilance eliteadvanced weaponryshawn ryan clips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket