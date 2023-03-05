Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Bird Flu Is A Weapon To Attack The Global Food Supply | Dr. Lee Merritt
423 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 13 hours ago |
Shop now

The H5N5 Bird Flu Is A Weapon To Attack The Global Food Supply Dr. Lee Merritt Interview

The Next Plandemic! 'H5N1' 'Human Bird Flu'. 'H5N1' "Avian Bird Flu' Pandemic" Dr. Lee Merritt. They are attacking the global food supply.

Mar. 3, 2023. Medical News. Andre Corbeil.
CDC says it's in a 'posture of readiness' amid fears H5N1 bird flu is poised to jump to humans. CDC 'H5N1' Bird flu in 'Cambodia' 'Peru' & More!

March. 3, 2023 'H5N1' 'Covid19' 'Spars' Medical & Geopolitical News. AndreCorbeil.
Avian Influenza A (H5N1), Cambodia

11 year old girl died of H5N1 & Father tested positive for H5N1 in Cambodia.
Human-to-human transmission of H5N1, are incredibly rare, but Not impossible.
Cambodia, 2003 to 2014

H5N1 Studies: 56 human cases of H5N1, 37 of them were fatal From 2003 to 25 February 2023. 873 human cases of infection with influenza A (H5N1); 458 deaths have been reported From 21 countries.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2023-DON445

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponplandemicmrna gene therapyvax injuriesbird flue

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket