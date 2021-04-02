IT HAPPENED: GEORGIA BECOMES FIRST BATTLEGROUND STATE TO RESTORE ELECTION INTEGRITY! And More News!

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It Happened: Georgia Becomes First Battleground State To Restore Election Integrity! Marjorie Taylor Greene Exposes Biden’s Plot To Have Corporate America Force The Vaccine Passport! Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Causes Man’s Skin To Peel! Vaccine Passports: The Digital Panopticon of Corporate Control! And Much More!
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