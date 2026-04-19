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Strait to the Bank: How the Hormuz ‘Dire Strait’ Hustle Cleared a Billion in 20 Minutes
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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There’s nothing straight about the Strait. While the US Navy is eating shredded bug meat on a tortilla, the insider pedovores who knew the script just cleared $70 million before their morning coffee. Trump said he was going to bring the military home. Instead, he increased the military budget to $1 trillion, and now wants $1.5 trillion. The goal of this massive war is to open the Strait, which was open before the war started. You can't make this up.


Controlled Demo:

https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5

Christof’s Operation Golden Straight:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHB602ndXFY


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***** Sources for this video *****


Controlled Demo:

https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5


Christof’s Operation Golden Straight:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHB602ndXFY


Intro vid: https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2044849787623686405?s=20


Economic forum only rich people will be able to travel

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1897981560822935831?s=20


RT Vote To End the Iran War:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2044814352142803433?s=20


Food Shortages:

https://x.com/NuryVittachi/status/2044943549939228862?s=20


Hormuz Letter:

https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2045533058946720162?s=20


“well have to start dropping bombs again”:

https://x.com/PamphletsY/status/2045355843441561968?s=20


Infrastructure:

https://x.com/i/status/2043341380119097765


 Tankers:

https://x.com/DittiePE/status/2044863192787005915?s=20


UPS Charges Xtra for tariffs:

https://x.com/galwithapurpose/status/2044131575932014792?s=20


Trump: Good, we’re selling lots of oil:

https://x.com/Amockx2022/status/2045529426977489101?s=20


Trump 2nd coming of Christ:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2044875734586396975?s=20


RFK Jr. on Epstein’s Island numerous times:

https://x.com/i/status/2044589090973372897


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iranhormuzstrait
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