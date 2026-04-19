Strait to the Bank: How the Hormuz ‘Dire Strait’ Hustle Cleared a Billion in 20 Minutes

There’s nothing straight about the Strait. While the US Navy is eating shredded bug meat on a tortilla, the insider pedovores who knew the script just cleared $70 million before their morning coffee. Trump said he was going to bring the military home. Instead, he increased the military budget to $1 trillion, and now wants $1.5 trillion. The goal of this massive war is to open the Strait, which was open before the war started. You can't make this up.





Controlled Demo:

https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5

Christof’s Operation Golden Straight:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHB602ndXFY





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Controlled Demo:

https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5





Christof’s Operation Golden Straight:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHB602ndXFY





Intro vid: https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2044849787623686405?s=20





Economic forum only rich people will be able to travel

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1897981560822935831?s=20





RT Vote To End the Iran War:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2044814352142803433?s=20





Food Shortages:

https://x.com/NuryVittachi/status/2044943549939228862?s=20





Hormuz Letter:

https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2045533058946720162?s=20





“well have to start dropping bombs again”:

https://x.com/PamphletsY/status/2045355843441561968?s=20





Infrastructure:

https://x.com/i/status/2043341380119097765





Tankers:

https://x.com/DittiePE/status/2044863192787005915?s=20





UPS Charges Xtra for tariffs:

https://x.com/galwithapurpose/status/2044131575932014792?s=20





Trump: Good, we’re selling lots of oil:

https://x.com/Amockx2022/status/2045529426977489101?s=20





Trump 2nd coming of Christ:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2044875734586396975?s=20





RFK Jr. on Epstein’s Island numerous times:

https://x.com/i/status/2044589090973372897



