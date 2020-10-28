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The Great Reset! The battle for our future is underway!
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33 views • October 28, 2020
DAHBOO7, October 24, 2020
Recently we saw UK PM Boris Johnson stand in front of a ‘Build Back Better’ sign, speaking to the need for a ‘great reset’. ‘Build Back Better’ happens to be Joe Biden’s campaign slogan, which raises many other questions for another time. But, to what extent are the handlers who manage ‘Joe Biden’, and those managing ‘Boris Johnson’ working the same script?
The more pertinent question is to ask: in whose interest is this ‘great reset’ being carried out?-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/whose-great-reset-fight-our-future-technocracy-vs-republic
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
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Recently we saw UK PM Boris Johnson stand in front of a ‘Build Back Better’ sign, speaking to the need for a ‘great reset’. ‘Build Back Better’ happens to be Joe Biden’s campaign slogan, which raises many other questions for another time. But, to what extent are the handlers who manage ‘Joe Biden’, and those managing ‘Boris Johnson’ working the same script?
The more pertinent question is to ask: in whose interest is this ‘great reset’ being carried out?-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/whose-great-reset-fight-our-future-technocracy-vs-republic
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Dahboo777/
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
RUMBLE-https://rumble.com/register/DAHBOO7/
www.undergroundworldnews.com
His other Youtube channel- https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo77
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
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