A Rebuttal to "Dr" John Campbell's Video on SARS-CoV-2 vaccines

I came across a video by "Dr" John Campbell, a former A&E nurse for the NHS, who made a series of claims about the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that I believe to be erroneous.I have constructed this rebuttal video to expose what I believe are dishonest statements made by Campbell, and as such, usage of his video is used under fair use for the purposes of criticism, review, which by definition is transformative.Edits for brevity (such as removing dead air and stuttering, etc) and to supply context have been made to his video in this video, however his original, unedited video can be found here for anyone wanting to see the original:As per usual, any parts of the video that fall under my copyright are licenced under Creative Commons and are free for others to use so long as they provide credit. Please note this video contains other copyrighted material of which I don't own, and individuals may need to seek permission from the copyright holders for use depending on jurisdiction.