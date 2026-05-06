BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Future of Humanity in the AI Era Sadhguru "Reducing Human Footprint" and More! - YOUR FUTURES ALREADY PRE-PLANNED!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
246 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • Yesterday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0OrU3IYjio

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad


FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2051502015822315874?s=20



THE CLUB OF ROME "LIMITS TO GROWTH" 50 year Anaversary all in 1 link on the Nonvaxer420 Channel. Just scroll down and watch & Learn what the folks who create your Global Policies are talking about!

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=THE%20CLUB%20OF%20ROME%20nonvaxer420

.

"The Limits to Growth report, published in 1972 by the MIT team for the Club of Rome, fundamentally shifted global policy discourse by introducing system dynamics and the concept of planetary boundaries into economic and political decision-making" https://search.brave.com/search?q=limits+to+growth+and+global+policy+making&source=web&summary=1&conversation=090caa8e111cbf3d4dbe9762b78f21828475



















.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2051541078591914170?s=20


"Reducing Human Footprint" - Sadhguru at UNCCD COP 14 "Limits To Growth" 50th Anniversary Dennis Meadows & Ursula von der Leyen https://rumble.com/v79eyx8-439078220.html

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

THE CLUB OF ROME "LIMITS TO GROWTH" 50 year Anaversary all in 1 link on the Nonvaxer420 Channel. Just scroll down and watch & Learn what the folks who create your Global Policies are talking about!

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=THE%20CLUB%20OF%20ROME%20nonvaxer420

.

"The Limits to Growth report, published in 1972 by the MIT team for the Club of Rome, fundamentally shifted global policy discourse by introducing system dynamics and the concept of planetary boundaries into economic and political decision-making"https://search.brave.com/search?q=limits+to+growth+and+global+policy+making&source=web&summary=1&conversation=090caa8e111cbf3d4dbe9762b78f21828475

.

Limits to Growth | United Nations UN Audiovisual Library - (PROPAGANDA EDUCATION FOR ACADEMIC "EXPERTS") THE "CLIMATE CHANGE" CULT!

https://www.unmultimedia.org/avlibrary/asset/2643/2643281


.

Dennis Meadows

Professor Emeritus and Director, Institute for Policy and Social Science, University of New Hampshire

https://www.weforum.org/people/dennis-meadows


.

Dennis Meadows: How the Population Must be Reduced to 1-2 billion, Achieved with Epidemics

https://youtu.be/ojK05pVOlhs


.

Dennis Meadows: Limiting Growth to Save the World - Our World

https://ourworld.unu.edu/en/dennis-meadows-limiting-growth-to-save-the-world

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran&#8217;s Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Solution to Hormuz Crisis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Solution to Hormuz Crisis

Garrison Vance
Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Patrick Lewis
The Coming UFO Disclosure: A Government-Fabricated Cosmic False Flag?

The Coming UFO Disclosure: A Government-Fabricated Cosmic False Flag?

Mike Adams
Trump’s Taco Tuesday Reversal: Why Operation Free-Dumb Was Doomed from the Start

Trump’s Taco Tuesday Reversal: Why Operation Free-Dumb Was Doomed from the Start

Mike Adams
Danger Unmasked: The silent coup against America and how to fight back

Danger Unmasked: The silent coup against America and how to fight back

Belle Carter
Senate Republicans Propose $72 Billion Border Security and ICE Funding Plan Through 2029

Senate Republicans Propose $72 Billion Border Security and ICE Funding Plan Through 2029

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy