The Future of Humanity in the AI Era Sadhguru "Reducing Human Footprint" and More! - YOUR FUTURES ALREADY PRE-PLANNED!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0OrU3IYjio

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad





FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2051502015822315874?s=20









THE CLUB OF ROME "LIMITS TO GROWTH" 50 year Anaversary all in 1 link on the Nonvaxer420 Channel. Just scroll down and watch & Learn what the folks who create your Global Policies are talking about!

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=THE%20CLUB%20OF%20ROME%20nonvaxer420

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"The Limits to Growth report, published in 1972 by the MIT team for the Club of Rome, fundamentally shifted global policy discourse by introducing system dynamics and the concept of planetary boundaries into economic and political decision-making" https://search.brave.com/search?q=limits+to+growth+and+global+policy+making&source=web&summary=1&conversation=090caa8e111cbf3d4dbe9762b78f21828475









































































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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2051541078591914170?s=20





"Reducing Human Footprint" - Sadhguru at UNCCD COP 14 "Limits To Growth" 50th Anniversary Dennis Meadows & Ursula von der Leyen https://rumble.com/v79eyx8-439078220.html

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

THE CLUB OF ROME "LIMITS TO GROWTH" 50 year Anaversary all in 1 link on the Nonvaxer420 Channel. Just scroll down and watch & Learn what the folks who create your Global Policies are talking about!

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=THE%20CLUB%20OF%20ROME%20nonvaxer420

.

"The Limits to Growth report, published in 1972 by the MIT team for the Club of Rome, fundamentally shifted global policy discourse by introducing system dynamics and the concept of planetary boundaries into economic and political decision-making"https://search.brave.com/search?q=limits+to+growth+and+global+policy+making&source=web&summary=1&conversation=090caa8e111cbf3d4dbe9762b78f21828475

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Limits to Growth | United Nations UN Audiovisual Library - (PROPAGANDA EDUCATION FOR ACADEMIC "EXPERTS") THE "CLIMATE CHANGE" CULT!

https://www.unmultimedia.org/avlibrary/asset/2643/2643281





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Dennis Meadows

Professor Emeritus and Director, Institute for Policy and Social Science, University of New Hampshire

https://www.weforum.org/people/dennis-meadows





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Dennis Meadows: How the Population Must be Reduced to 1-2 billion, Achieved with Epidemics

https://youtu.be/ojK05pVOlhs





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Dennis Meadows: Limiting Growth to Save the World - Our World

https://ourworld.unu.edu/en/dennis-meadows-limiting-growth-to-save-the-world