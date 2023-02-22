Script Flipped: Biden Gets Unexpected Primary Challenger For 2024 Race

American lookout reports, there seems to be a primary challenger for Joe Biden in 2024. Marianne Williamson appears to be preparing to challenge President Biden in 2024, claiming he is disconnected from average Americans.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.